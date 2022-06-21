Kenon Holdings Ltd. Declares Dividend of $10.25 (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 10.25 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Kenon has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years.

KEN stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Kenon has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

