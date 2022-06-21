Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

