Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
