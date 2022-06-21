Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

