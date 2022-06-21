KeyCorp Lowers EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $125.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.

EME has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of EME stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

