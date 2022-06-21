Kiaro (CVE:KO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 165000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Kiaro Company Profile (CVE:KO)
