Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 759552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

