Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

KMB traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $121.79. 99,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,233. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

