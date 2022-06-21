Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Trading 0.9% Higher

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. 73,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04.
