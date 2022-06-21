Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 8,724 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,237.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,037,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,698,606.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

NYSE KFS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.