Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 249,910 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.