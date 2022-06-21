Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 249,910 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.