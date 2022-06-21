Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.79

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.1211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

