Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.84

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.84 ($8.25) and last traded at €8.12 ($8.54), with a volume of 312045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €8.08 ($8.50).

KCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.80 ($18.74) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $809.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.04.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

