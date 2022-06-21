Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.
Klondike Silver Company Profile (CVE:KS)
