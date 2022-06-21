KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.12. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,944 shares of company stock valued at $727,975. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,627,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

