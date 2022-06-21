KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.12. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.67.
In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,944 shares of company stock valued at $727,975. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,627,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.