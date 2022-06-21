Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) vs. Workiva (NYSE:WK) Head to Head Survey

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Konami and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

Workiva has a consensus price target of $118.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.68%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Konami.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konami and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Workiva $443.29 million 7.61 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -68.19

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33%

Summary

Konami beats Workiva on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

