Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.71

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 560193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

