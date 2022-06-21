Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.71

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 560193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

