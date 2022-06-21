Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.38

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($39.37) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

