Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $6.67. Koss shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Koss alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of -1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Koss by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koss by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koss by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.