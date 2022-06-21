KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.70

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.70 and traded as low as C$10.35. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 4,801 shares traded.

KPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.11 million and a P/E ratio of 102.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.70.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$398.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$408.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

