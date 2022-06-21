Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $55.00 at MKM Partners

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

NYSE KR traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

