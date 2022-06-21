Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $55.00 at MKM Partners

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.
NYSE KR traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kroger (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
