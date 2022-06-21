Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.12). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 391,642 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £42.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 338,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £30,450.96 ($37,299.07).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

