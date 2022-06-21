Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $18.47. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 10,377 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 260,189 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

