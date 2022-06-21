Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $55.50

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $60.74. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,640,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

