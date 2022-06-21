Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $55.50

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $60.74. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,640,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
