K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €44.50 ($46.84) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.75 ($0.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.22 ($25.49). 768,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.46. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €10.92 ($11.49) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($38.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1.49.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.