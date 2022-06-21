Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.67

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.67 and last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 90192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.
A number of analysts have commented on KUBTY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.98.
About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
