Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 11.7% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.61. 29,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 722,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

The firm has a market cap of $913.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

