L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given New €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €140.91 ($148.33) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($165.55) to €160.91 ($169.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($177.03) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($145.45) to €145.45 ($153.11) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 2,226,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $32.99.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
