L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given New €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €140.91 ($148.33) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($165.55) to €160.91 ($169.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($177.03) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($145.45) to €145.45 ($153.11) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 2,226,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $32.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.