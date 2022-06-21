Lamprell (LON:LAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.20

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.20 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 1279468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £94.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.41.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

