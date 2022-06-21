Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.05

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.05 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 717.80 ($8.79). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 722.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 946,637 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.02) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.15).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 747.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.05. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17.
About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
