Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.05

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.05 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 717.80 ($8.79). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 722.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 946,637 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.02) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 747.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.05. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

