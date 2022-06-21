Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB):

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

5/20/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

5/11/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.02 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

