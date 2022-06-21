Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62.
About Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF)
