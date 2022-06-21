Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.30

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.30 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.33), with a volume of 130822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.34).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.52. The company has a market cap of £856.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 8,354 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,279.27).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

