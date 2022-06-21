Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.30

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.30 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.33), with a volume of 130822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.34).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.52. The company has a market cap of £856.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 8,354 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,279.27).
About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.