Leon J. Topalian Sells 48,768 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.26. 2,526,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

