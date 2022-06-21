Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.55

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.55 and traded as low as C$15.25. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 112,448 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$547.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Director Mark Leon bought 5,400 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.28 per share, with a total value of C$87,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,176,628. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,900 shares of company stock worth $928,012 over the last ninety days.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

