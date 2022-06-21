Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.55

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.55 and traded as low as C$15.25. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 112,448 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$547.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Director Mark Leon bought 5,400 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.28 per share, with a total value of C$87,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,176,628. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,900 shares of company stock worth $928,012 over the last ninety days.
About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Stories
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.