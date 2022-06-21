Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

