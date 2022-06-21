LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 350138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 79,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

