LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 350138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 79,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.