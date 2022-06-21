Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 10.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.80 to $58.60. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.68. 706,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,178,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,635.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

