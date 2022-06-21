Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

