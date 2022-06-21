Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSPD opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

