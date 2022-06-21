Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,517 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $21.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

