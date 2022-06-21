Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,517 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $21.19.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.53.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.