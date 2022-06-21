Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,331,395 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $21.19.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

