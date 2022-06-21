Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $121.53

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.53 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.