Lion One Metals’ (LIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LIO stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$217.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60. Lion One Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$1.66.
