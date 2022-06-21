Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.27

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

