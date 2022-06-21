Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Shares Down 15.4%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 198,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 104,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.
Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)
