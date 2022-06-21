Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $270.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average is $301.38. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $252.56 and a 1 year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

