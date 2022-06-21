Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,014,000 shares of company stock worth $110,705,400 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,093.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

