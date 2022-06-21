Lizanne Thomas Purchases 1,400 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Lizanne Thomas bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,153.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lizanne Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Lizanne Thomas bought 88 shares of American Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392.16.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

