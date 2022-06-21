Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) Shares Down 0%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.83. 946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.
